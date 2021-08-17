Advertisement

Cedar Rapids agrees to $50K to settle police dog attack suit

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - The Cedar Rapids City Council has approved a $50,000 payment to settle a lawsuit brought by a man who said he was unjustly attacked by a city police dog last year.

The Gazette reports the payment was approved last week to settle the lawsuit filed by Howard Cones. Cones says he was sleeping on a park bench in June 2018 when the dog, unprovoked, viciously and randomly attacked him, causing multiple bite wounds and blood loss.

A second lawsuit involving a city police dog attack is still pending. That lawsuit accuses the dog of attacking a 13-year-old boy without being ordered to do so.

