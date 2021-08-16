Westside graduate returns to district to teach and inspire future warriors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Darlondo Hill is a Westside Warrior through and through.

“Yeah, yeah, I went to Westside ever since the second grade.”

Hill walked the halls of Westside Middle School as a student and brought home a state championship gold medal in wrestling while at Westside High.

Now, he’s back as a teacher and a coach. A full-circle moment.

“I think we’re just like one of a kind, I felt this especially going through the school system here, the sports teams, and stuff like that,” he says. “Helped mold me into the person I am today so that’s why I want to be back, doing the same thing and helping out future warriors as well.”

Hill says it’s both the academics and athletic support he felt that made him come back.

“Ever since elementary, I had a PE teacher, Mr. Korbelick, I had him all throughout elementary and he just like, you know, I always looked up to him. He always taught me life lessons outside PE too, stuff I carry with me today,” Hill tells 6 News.

Hill attended Midland University, where he began studying exercise science, but quickly realized that wasn’t his path. Now, he’s combining his passions, sports and working with kids.

Hill will be teaching the fundamentals of fitness, physical education, and current events. He’ll also help coach the freshman football team and high school wrestlers.

“I want them all to be better than me,” he says.

“All the familiar faces I haven’t seen in years is pretty cool, its unique. Especially when we had an all staff meeting and I’m seeing teachers from elementary and everyone accepted me back like I never left, so that’s pretty cool and my old teachers are now my colleagues and I’m working with them, it’s a unique feeling.”

Elementary and middle schoolers return to class on Tuesday, and high school begins on Wednesday. Hill says he can’t wait to meet his 7th and 8th grade students.

Hill also hopes to inspire the next generation of Westside teachers and faculty through his teaching.

