‘Was it worth it?’: Nebraska, Iowa military families discuss Afghanistan withdrawal, aftermath

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraskans and Iowans who lost loved ones in Afghanistan are struggling to comprehend the total collapse of the country so quickly.

Seeing and hearing the images coming from Afghanistan this weekend brings a range of emotions for those who lost loved ones fighting there in the last 20 years.

Recently, Brenna Maher talked with one of her husband’s friends about what’s happening in Afghanistan now.

“I don’t really know how I feel about this. Was it worth it? Was it all for nothing?”

Sgt. Brent Maher died a decade ago at the age of 31. The Council Bluffs man was on routine patrol in Afghanistan when a massive roadside bomb exploded underneath his armored vehicle.

The blast injured his combat team but killed him. He was more exposed in the gunner’s turret.

“There was nothing that would have happened in this war to make it worth it. Him being here would have been the better end for me,” said Brenna.

The raw feelings often kept at bay by time are bubbling to the surface now. One moment is sadness, another moment is disbelief, and then everything in between.

“It’s always difficult when your husband is deployed, but I remember it being easier because he saw a purpose in the mission of helping people of Afghanistan. But over time he said the people there don’t want us there. It feels like it’s for nothing. I feel 10 years later, that hasn’t changed,” said Brenna.

A couple of years ago, their son Nate, for the first time asked how his father died. At seven years old and ready for first grade, the answer to his question of what’s happening in Afghanistan now likely be more complicated.

Some Gold Star families pointed to the fact that their actions of loved ones prevented any terror attacks here at home since 9/11.

