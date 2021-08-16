Double-shooting in Buffalo County ends with standoff in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A home-invasion shooting early Monday at a rural Elm Creek residence led to a standoff with the suspect at a Kearney home several hours later.

Around 2:40 a.m. Monday, two women were shot and critically injured during a home invasion felony assault case that occurred at a rural Elm Creek residence.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect in the case as Jeffrey Duane Smith, 33, of Kearney.

Kearney Police on Monday afternoon confirmed the house was secure, but couldn’t say if the suspect was alive or not.

Around 2:40 a.m. Monday, the scene became secure at 18th and 2nd Avenue in Kearney.

Barricades were still up around the home at 18th Street and 2nd Avenue, where police said the suspect in Monday morning’s shooting Elm Creek had barricaded himself inside.

Second Avenue was shut down for several hours due to the standoff. It has since reopened.

During the standoff, Kearney Police deployed robots into the home where the suspect has barricaded himself inside. A KSNB reporter at the scene said she heard shots fired a little after 3 p.m.

A KSNB reporter at the scene said she heard shots fired a little after 3 p.m. It was unclear if it was police or the suspect who fired the shots.

Prior to shots being fired, negotiations were underway to try to end the situation peacefully.

Kearney Police said the suspect in Monday morning’s shooting in Elm Creek, Jeffrey D. Smith, barricaded himself inside the home, forcing police to shut down an area.

Police blocked off four blocks of 2nd Avenue in connection with the hunt for a suspect connected to Monday morning’s Elm Creek shooting. Area residents were also asked to shelter in place.

Police blocked off 2nd Avenue from 17th to 21st Street. Area residents were asked to shelter in place.

“We are taking every precaution,” Lt. Kevin Thompson said.

The shooting occurred west of Elm Creek, at the rural residence of his ex-girlfriend’s mother. Both women were transported from the scene by ambulance to a Kearney hospital and were later transferred to an Omaha hospital.

A preliminary investigation indicated Smith forced his way into the residence and shot both women, authorities said. Several children were present at the time of the shooting, but none were physically injured.

Following the assault, authorities said Smith departed in an unknown vehicle to an unknown location. During their search for the suspect, authorities advised the public to consider him armed and dangerous and call 911 with any information about his whereabouts.



The evening prior to this incident, Smith had been issued a citation for misdemeanor charges of intimidation by phone and disturbing the peace.

Buffalo County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by members of the Kearney Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, UNK Public Safety, Elm Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, and CHI-GSH paramedics.

