UPDATE: Shots fired in Kearney standoff

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Police said robots are being discharged and sent into the home where a suspect has barricaded himself inside.

Our reporter on scene of the standoff in the 1800 block of 2nd Avenue said she heard shots fired a little after 3 p.m.

SHOTS FIRED in Kearney. It’s unclear if it was police or the suspect who’s been barricaded inside for the last 3.5 hours. The man inside is 33-year-old Jeffrey Smith, the accused shooter of two women in Elm Creek earlier today. @KSNBLocal4 pic.twitter.com/1X6yYVRtFD — Alicia Naspretto Local4 (@AliciaNaspretto) August 16, 2021

Prior to the shots being fired, negotiations were underway to try to end the situation peacefully.

Kearney Police said the suspect in Monday morning’s shooting in Elm Creek, Jeffrey D. Smith, barricaded himself inside the home, forcing police to shut down an area.

Police have blocked off four blocks of 2nd Avenue in connection with the hunt for a suspect connected to Monday morning’s Elm Creek shooting.

A Twitter post from the Kearney Police Department indicates that the area of concern is a location at 2nd Avenue and 18th Street. 2nd Avenue is blocked between 17th and 21st Street. Area residents are asked to shelter in place.

POLICE ACTIVITY 18th and 2nd Avenue. Related to armed shooting suspect from Elm Creek. 2nd Ave closed to all traffic from 17th to 21st. Area residents should shelter in place. All media stage at the Bike Shed parking lot, 17th and 2nd. PIO is on scene. Follow here for updates. pic.twitter.com/nMNPv12xfR — Kearney Police Dept (@KearneyPolice) August 16, 2021

“We are taking every precaution,” said Lt. Kevin Thompson.

Multiple agencies are on scene including Kearney, Police, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and equipment from other agencies.

Around 2:40 a.m. Monday, two women were shot and critically injured during a home invasion felony assault case which occurred at a rural Elm Creek residence.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect in the case as Jeffrey Duane Smith, 33, of Kearney.

The evening prior to this incident, Smith had been issued a citation for misdemeanor charges of intimidation by phone and disturbing the peace. The victims in this case were an ex-girlfriend Amber Schade, age 35 and her mother Lena Rouse, age 63, both of rural Elm Creek. The shooting occurred at the mother’s rural residence west of Elm Creek. Both women were transported from the scene by ambulance to a Kearney hospital. They have since been treated and transferred to an Omaha hospital.

Police tape surround the rural Elm Creek home where a shooting, home invasion took place Monday morning. (Alicia Naspretto)

Preliminary investigation indicated Smith forced his way into the residence and shot both women. Several children were present at the time of the shooting, however none physically injured. After the assault Smith departed in an unknown vehicle to an unknown location.

Deputies were assisted by members of the Kearney Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, UNK Public Safety, Elm Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, and CHI-GSH paramedics.

Smith is to be considered armed and dangerous. If you know his whereabouts do not attempt to contact him, please call 911 or the Buffalo County Sheriff’ office. More information to follow as it becomes available.

