TRACKING THE TROPICS - Fred strengthens ahead of Florida landfall Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After weakening to a remnant low over the weekend, Fred has re-strengthened into a high-end tropical storm after spending some time over the warm Gulf waters.

On its current track, Fred is expected to make landfall Monday afternoon or early evening along the Florida panhandle – near Panama City Beach. Some additional strengthening is possible ahead of landfall, with the storm weakening quickly thereafter.

As of 10 AM Monday morning, Tropical Storm Fred was centered just 55 miles SSW of Apalachicola, Florida, moving north at 10 mph. The storm was producing winds of 60 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. To be considered a Category 1 hurricane, a storm has to produce gusts of 74+ mph.

Fred conditions as of 10 AM (WOWT)

Heavy rainfall and dangerous storm surge are expected along the Florida Big Bend region and Panhandle, with the National Hurricane Center forecasting 4 to 8 inches of rain in that region. Up to a foot of rain is possible in some spots! Storm surge of 3 to 5 feet is possible around Indian Pass, FL (near Apalachicola).

Heavy rainfall likely across the Gulf Coast Monday (WOWT)

Flood Alerts stretch inland through northern Georgia (WOWT)

In addition to heavy rainfall and storm surge, a few isolated tornadoes are possible across the Panhandle, southwest Georgia, and southeast Alabama as the rain bands continue to come ashore.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION GRACE

Originally, Grace looked to follow a similar path to Fred. However, with each recent update over the weekend and into Monday, Grace continues to take a more southerly track. This will keep Florida out of the cone, with landfall likely somewhere along the Mexico or south Texas coast by the end of the week.

Grace continues to take a southerly track (WOWT)

As of 10 AM Monday, Grace was located 85 miles southeast of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The storm was relatively weak, producing winds of 35 mph and gust up to 45 mph.

Heavy rainfall will be more of an issue – especially across Hispaniola. Rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches (isolated 15″) are expected across southern Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Flash flooding and mudslides are possible – tragic for a place that just experienced a very strong earthquake Saturday morning.

Grace's current conditions as of 10 AM CDT Monday (WOWT)

Grace will continue to track west-northwest over the coming days, and is expected to re-strengthen back into a tropical storm again Tuesday.

You can keep track of the tropics anytime on the National Hurricane Center’s Website: nhc.noaa.gov

