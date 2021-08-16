Advertisement

Tickets on sale for U.S. Curling Olympic trials in Omaha

United States's skip John Shuster reacts during the men's final curling match against Sweden at...
United States's skip John Shuster reacts during the men's final curling match against Sweden at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By 6 News Staff reports
Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All-session tickets went on sale Monday for the U.S. Curling Olympic Team Trials in Omaha.

The trials are scheduled to run November 12-21 at Baxter Arena.

USA Curling says the top six men’s and women’s curling teams will compete to earn spots on the U.S. Olympic team.

All-session tickets include a minimum of 24 sessions. Tier 1 costs $325 plus fees, Tier 2 costs $300 plus fees.

You can purchase the tickets through Ticketmaster.

The teams that have qualified so far are listed below:

Men’s Division

1. Team Shuster (John Shuster, Chris Plys, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner)

2. Team Dropkin (Korey Dropkin, Joe Polo, Mark Fenner, Tom Howell, Alex Fenson)

3. Team Brundidge (Jed Brundidge, Evan Workin, Cameron Rittenour, Lance Wheeler, Nic Wagner)

Women’s Division

1. Team Peterson (Tabitha Peterson, Nina Roth, Tara Peterson, Becca Hamilton, Aileen Geving)

2. Team Christensen (Cory Christensen, Sarah Anderson, Vicky Persinger, Taylor Anderson)

3. Team Sinclair (Jamie Sinclair, Monica Walker, Cora Farrell, Elizabeth Cousins)

