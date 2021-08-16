Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Beautiful weather to start the week before some rain to end it

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’ll get to enjoy another great morning as you head off to work and school today with temperatures in the 60s and clear skies. A lot to look forward to by the afternoon with highs in the 80s and comfortable August humidity. A bit of a south breeze that could gust to 20 mph at times too.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Monday Wind gusts (WOWT)

Temperatures will gradually warm up this week with highs in the lower 90s by midweek. Dry weather will win out most of the week as well with the next chance of rain and storms showing up late Thursday. Better chances exist Friday but uncertainty remains as to exactly what time of day any rain or storms would move through.

5 Day (WOWT)

Dew points likely go up a bit along with the heat this week so expect a little more humidity in the air leading up to the late week storm chances.

Dew point forecast (WOWT)

