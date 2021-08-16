Advertisement

LIVE: Omaha zoo to give update on pregnant elephant

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is giving an update on the pregnancy of Claire, one of the elephants housed there.

Watch a livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

Dennis Pate, the zoo’s CEO, will make initial comments. Dr. Laura Kleinshcmidt, an associate veterinarian and certified zoologist, and Rebecca Wyatt, the lead keeper of the elephants a the zoo, will be on hand as well.

There will also be a demonstration of the elephants’ training.

Pate announced Claire’s pregnancy in March as the zoo was celebrating the five-year anniversary of the arrival of its main elephant herd. At the time, he said Claire was about halfway through her pregnancy. Callee, the father, was added to the Omaha herd from the Birmingham Zoo in Alabama on May 29, 2019.

Pate said Claire is about 75% of the way through her pregnancy and is due around mid-February.

Dr. Kleinshcmidt also explained how zoo caretakers read Claire’s ultrasound, noting the heartbeat, which they said is visible at three months. She also shared details about the gestation period, noting that baby elephants tend to move around a lot in utero.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Family calling for change following Omaha South football player death
Crews try to conserve bees at a West Omaha home
One person seriosuly hurt in hit and run crash near I-480
On Saturday, some of country music’s biggest fans were packed in for award-winning superstar...
ICYMI: Lincoln bustles with country fans as Garth Brooks performs at Memorial Stadium
Virus cases surge in Nebraska but fewer tests being done

Latest News

United States's skip John Shuster reacts during the men's final curling match against Sweden at...
Tickets on sale for U.S. Curling Olympic trials in Omaha
Man shot in Old Market area
Matthew Jacob Tortorilla
Omaha man arrested after leading motorcycle pursuit
Monday Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Beautiful weather to start the week before some rain to end it