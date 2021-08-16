LIVE: Omaha zoo to give update on pregnant elephant

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is giving an update on the pregnancy of Claire, one of the elephants housed there.

Dennis Pate, the zoo’s CEO, will make initial comments. Dr. Laura Kleinshcmidt, an associate veterinarian and certified zoologist, and Rebecca Wyatt, the lead keeper of the elephants a the zoo, will be on hand as well.

There will also be a demonstration of the elephants’ training.

Pate announced Claire’s pregnancy in March as the zoo was celebrating the five-year anniversary of the arrival of its main elephant herd. At the time, he said Claire was about halfway through her pregnancy. Callee, the father, was added to the Omaha herd from the Birmingham Zoo in Alabama on May 29, 2019.

Pate said Claire is about 75% of the way through her pregnancy and is due around mid-February.

Dr. Kleinshcmidt also explained how zoo caretakers read Claire’s ultrasound, noting the heartbeat, which they said is visible at three months. She also shared details about the gestation period, noting that baby elephants tend to move around a lot in utero.

