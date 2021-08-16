Advertisement

Omaha man arrested after leading motorcycle pursuit

Matthew Jacob Tortorilla
Matthew Jacob Tortorilla(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED OAK, Ia. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was arrested after allegedly leading Red Oak, Iowa police on a high-speed pursuit on his motorcycle.

Matthew Tortorilla, 24, was booked Sunday for several charges including eluding, speeding, reckless driving, and having no valid driver’s license.

Red Oak police say an officer was following his motorcycle when he popped a wheelie and passed a car at a bridge under construction west of Red Oak on Highway 34.

The officer reported that when he activated his lights and sirens, Tortorilla took off reaching 110 MPH where the speed limit is 55 MPH. The officer eventually caught up with the motorcycle and conducted a traffic stop.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Family calling for change following Omaha South football player death
Crews try to conserve bees at a West Omaha home
One person seriosuly hurt in hit and run crash near I-480
On Saturday, some of country music’s biggest fans were packed in for award-winning superstar...
ICYMI: Lincoln bustles with country fans as Garth Brooks performs at Memorial Stadium
Virus cases surge in Nebraska but fewer tests being done

Latest News

Monday Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Beautiful weather to start the week before some rain to end it
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Omaha woman, founder of orphanage in Haiti on edge in wake of earthquake
Omaha woman, founder of orphanage in Haiti
Convoy of Hope brings help to Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake
Haiti earthquake puts Omaha woman and founder of orphanage on edge