Omaha man arrested after leading motorcycle pursuit

RED OAK, Ia. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was arrested after allegedly leading Red Oak, Iowa police on a high-speed pursuit on his motorcycle.

Matthew Tortorilla, 24, was booked Sunday for several charges including eluding, speeding, reckless driving, and having no valid driver’s license.

Red Oak police say an officer was following his motorcycle when he popped a wheelie and passed a car at a bridge under construction west of Red Oak on Highway 34.

The officer reported that when he activated his lights and sirens, Tortorilla took off reaching 110 MPH where the speed limit is 55 MPH. The officer eventually caught up with the motorcycle and conducted a traffic stop.

