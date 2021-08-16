Monday Aug. 16 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports elderly vaccinated death

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

No official updates were provided over the weekend.

Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.

Douglas County cases update

The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported a COVID-19 death: a man older than age 80 who was fully vaccinated.

DCHD has reported 743 local COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Also on Monday, the health department reported that it had confirmed an additional 303 positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the local total to 75,515 cases.

As of Monday’s report, local hospitals were 75% full, with 299 beds available. Adult ICU beds were 79% full with 70 beds available. Hospitals are caring for 130 COVID-19 patients, two of them in pediatrics. Among those, 41 patients are in ICUs, and 13 are on ventilators. An additional three patients are being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.

DCHD announced last week, after the U.S. Census data was released, that its data would use the 2019 Vintage Census Population Estimate when calculating percentages, resulting in some declines in local age group vaccination percentages on the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard. It will be consistent with the CDC’s data tracker, however.

We’re making progress in the fight against the virus with 50% of the U.S. population fully vaccinated, but we need a vaccination rate of 85% or higher to stop the threat. Help protect the ones you love. Get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/XjkfoilTDt — University of Nebraska Medical Center (@unmc) August 13, 2021

Wise words from @UNMCSenate Student Body President Taylor Kratochvil and Vice President Hannah Tandon: "...we have a responsibility to promote and protect the health of those we serve."#VaccinesWork #MedStudentTwitter #COVID https://t.co/NVVsLM8ypu — UNMC Global Center for Health Security (@UNMC_GCHS) August 16, 2021

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 710 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

MONDAY

1-4 p.m. at Skutt Catholic High School , located at 3131 S. 156th St.

2-4 p.m. at Brownell Talbot, located at 400 Happy Hollow Blvd.

TUESDAY

5-7 p.m. at Holy Name School, located at 2901 Fontenelle Blvd.

WEDNESDAY

2-5 p.m. at Progressive Protein, located at 5102 S. 26th St.

THURSDAY

2-5 p.m. at Hayden House on UNO’s Dodge Campus, located at 6533 University Dr. South

FRIDAY

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Hayden House on UNO’s Dodge Campus, located at 6533 University Dr. South

SATURDAY

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Farmers Market in the Old Market

Noon-3 p.m. at Benson Health at Lake Street Apartments , located at 2400 N. 34th Ave.

1-3 p.m. at Hayden House on UNO’s Dodge Campus, located at 6533 University Dr. South

SUNDAY

1-5 p.m. at Simple Foundation – Miguel Keith Park and Memorial , located at 30th and W streets

5:30-8:30 p.m. at UNO’s Tal Anderson Field, located at 2425 S. 67th St.

Class is back in session! Give your child everything they need to succeed, including protection from COVID-19. #Omaha #NECOVID19 #InThisTogether Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Monday, August 16, 2021

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

Resource links

Where to get a test: Douglas County

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Vaccinations at hospitals: Nebraska Medicine | Methodist Hospital | Children’s Hospital

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Baker’s | Kohll’s | CVS | Kubat

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska | Iowa

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

