Man shot in Old Market area

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A shooting victim showed up at a hospital early Monday after being wounded in the area of The Old Market.

Officers reported hearing gunfire while they were at 11th and Howard about 2:07 a.m. They found evidence near 13th and Howard but no victim.

The victim, a male but no age provided, showed up at Immanuel Hospital about a half hour later.

Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, on the Crime Stoppers website, or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

