Advertisement

Lawsuit accuses Bob Dylan of sexual abuse of 12-year-old girl in 1965

Bob Dylan has won 10 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988....
Bob Dylan has won 10 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. He won the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2016.(Source: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Bob Dylan is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl more than 56 years ago in a lawsuit filed Friday.

The court documents say the alleged abuse occurred over a six-week period between April and May of 1965.

Dylan, whose real name is Robert Zimmerman, “befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff … to lower inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and, threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day,” the lawsuit claims.

The plaintiff is only identified as “J.C.” in the court documents. She now lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, according to the lawsuit.

“This 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended,” a spokesperson for Dylan told USA Today and The Guardian.

The 80-year-old singer/songwriter has won 10 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

Dylan won the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2016.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Family calling for change following Omaha South football player death
One person seriosuly hurt in hit and run crash near I-480
Crews try to conserve bees at a West Omaha home
Virus cases surge in Nebraska but fewer tests being done
Matthew Jacob Tortorilla
Omaha man arrested after leading motorcycle pursuit

Latest News

1st degree murder arrest, charge - 6:30 pm
1st degree murder arrest, charge - 6:30 pm
Reaction of Gold Star families - 6:30 pm
Reaction of Gold Star families - 6:30 pm
Westside graduate returns to district to teach and inspire future warriors
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan