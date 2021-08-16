Iowa prisoner dies in Omaha; cause under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A prisoner at Clarinda Correctional Facility in Clarinda, Iowa, was pronounced dead at an Omaha hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell early Monday.

The Iowa Department of Corrections reported that Joshua Michael Pierce, 32, was found “unresponsive” in his cell. He was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:25 a.m.

An investigation is underway as the State of Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office works to determine the cause of death.

Pierce was serving a 40-year sentence out of Wapello County for operating a vehicle without consent, being a felon in control of firearm or weapon, being armed with intent, and being a habitual offender. He began serving his sentence on Jan. 22, 2018.

