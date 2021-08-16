Advertisement

Haiti earthquake puts Omaha woman and founder of orphanage on edge

By Tara Campbell
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While the search continues for survivors of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti, one local woman is breathing a sigh of relief.

“It brought back memories of what happened to the people of Haiti in 2010 and that was total devastation,” said Connie Krueger, Founder, Haiti Orphanage Partners.

She was on the ground in the aftermath of the earthquake in 2010; there on a medical with her late husband Raymond, who was a physician.

“The Bible says that we are to care for the widows and the orphans and he very much believed that,” said Krueger. “So when there was an opportunity to build an orphanage we prayed about and he said we need to do this,” noting some of the children who were displaced in 2010 are still at the orphanage.

“For them to go through that again I just can’t imagine it,” said Krueger. “Just thinking what were they thinking again.”

Saturday’s earthquake only added to what’s been a tumultuous time in Haiti as it faces political unrest and growing violence.

“With the unrest and with where the orphanage was in Cite Soleil and the violence and the gangs moving in we really felt like we had to get the kids out of there,” said Krueger, noting the decision was made to move further north.

Unknowingly, the move put them out of harms way in more ways than one, allowing them to further escape the worst of the earthquake.

“It was a total relief when I found out they were safe,” said Krueger.

If you’d like to make a donation to Haiti Orphanage Partners you can visit the website or email Connie Krueger.

