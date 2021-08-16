David’s Evening Forecast - Heat and humidity on the rise ahead of late-week storm chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a beautiful weekend, conditions will be heating up throughout the workweek.

Monday started off on another seasonably pleasant note with temperatures in the 60s; a few rural spots dropped into the mid to upper-50s. Mostly sunny skies allowed highs to heat into the 80s yet again by the afternoon with a few areas west/southwest of the Metro sneaking into the lower-90s.

After a weekend with very low humidity, dew points rose into the upper-60s and lower-70s Monday afternoon, pushing heat indices a few degrees higher than the actual air temperatures. Winds were from the SSE 8-15 mph.

Hour by hour forecast - Monday evening (WOWT)

Mostly clear skies take us into tonight, with lows dropping into the mid to upper-60s. Mostly sunny skies return Tuesday with highs topping out near the 90° mark. Similar weather is on tap Wednesday, with highs in the lower-90s and lows in the lower-70s.

Clouds may start to increase throughout the day Thursday, but overall, conditions are looking mostly dry, hot, and humid. Storm chances will move in late Thursday, with widespread rain likely Friday. We’ll continue to monitor this storm system for the chance of severe weather.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Temperatures will cool off briefly back into the 80s Saturday, before lower-90s move in Sunday through early next week.

