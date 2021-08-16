Council Bluffs man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child porn possession

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - An investigation by the Council Bluffs Police Department with help from the United States Secret Service National Computer Forensics Institute has ended with a Council Bluffs man sentenced to prison.

Cody Taylor, 31, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography on August 12. It’s reported Taylor pleaded guilty for possession of child pornography in April 2021 and after his sentence, he will be on supervised release for another 10 years, according to court documents.

Police received a report of Taylor’s phone having child pornography while investigating a cyber tip. Over 100 photos and videos were found through a forensic analysis after a search warrant was done on his phone.

The Council Bluffs police received the cyber tip in July 2020 of many suspected child pornography images uploaded to a Google drive account.

