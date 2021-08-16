Advertisement

Council Bluffs man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child porn possession

(PHOTO: United States Department of Justice Southern District of Iowa)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - An investigation by the Council Bluffs Police Department with help from the United States Secret Service National Computer Forensics Institute has ended with a Council Bluffs man sentenced to prison.

Cody Taylor, 31, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography on August 12. It’s reported Taylor pleaded guilty for possession of child pornography in April 2021 and after his sentence, he will be on supervised release for another 10 years, according to court documents.

Police received a report of Taylor’s phone having child pornography while investigating a cyber tip. Over 100 photos and videos were found through a forensic analysis after a search warrant was done on his phone.

The Council Bluffs police received the cyber tip in July 2020 of many suspected child pornography images uploaded to a Google drive account.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Family calling for change following Omaha South football player death
One person seriosuly hurt in hit and run crash near I-480
Crews try to conserve bees at a West Omaha home
Virus cases surge in Nebraska but fewer tests being done
Matthew Jacob Tortorilla
Omaha man arrested after leading motorcycle pursuit

Latest News

The Next 5 Days
David’s Evening Forecast - Heat and humidity on the rise ahead of late-week storm chances
Officer-involved shooting - 11 am
Officer-involved shooting - 11 am
Petition to change NSAA heat guidelines - 11 am
Petition to change NSAA heat guidelines - 11 am
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday, June 30, 2021, that it...
‘No plans’ to reinstate Nebraska’s COVID-19 dashboard, state health department says