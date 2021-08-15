Virus cases surge in Nebraska but fewer tests being done

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Nebraska as the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread, but those reported totals may be undercounting the actual number of cases because the number of tests being performed each day is down significantly compared to last fall.

Infectious disease expert Dr. James Lawler with the University of Nebraska Medical Center said the state isn’t testing enough.

Data published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows that Nebraska reported more than 16,000 test results one day last November during the fall surge.

This summer, the state hasn’t reported more than 2,000 tests a day once since July 27.

