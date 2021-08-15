OPPD online tool helps customers save money on solar

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gone are the days of just having one source of energy to fuel our homes or businesses. OPPD says hundreds of customers have proved that.

There’s a new tool on the company’s website that shows how to get started and save money. If you’re thinking of making the switch to solar, you can’t just grab panels at the store and stick them on your home.

You have to work with OPPD.

“We wanna make sure that we’re installing it properly, tucking the wires in appropriately, following the code,” said Michael Shonka, Installer, Solar Omaha.

Installers like Michael Shonka use an interconnection application provided by OPPD which helps them get the job done right. Customers get the best power quality and prevent injuries to linemen when they’re up on the poles.

“We wanted to make sure that the process was streamlined, not cumbersome, and knowing that OPPD fully supported them in doing it,” said Kirk Estee, Energy Solutions Manager.

It’s all about giving customers energy options. Whether it’s to go green, save some green, or both.

“Been thinking about it a long time. Save money on energy...ya know.”

Cindy Vance had this 12-panel system added to her home two years ago.

“They’ve held up. They’ve been very durable. Even through the past few storms we’ve had,” said Cindy.

It saves her about $40 every month, that’s almost $1,000 in savings so far.

“My concern is people overpay for solar from the start and now they’ve got a 20-year loan that isn’t really a good investment,” said Michael.

The installer explains a setup like Cindy’s is about $7,200. Of course, if you don’t just have that lying around, you’ll likely have to take out a loan.

OPPD has an application that takes out the guesswork when deciding how much to spend. One thing to consider is low utility rates.

“Type your address in. It’ll zoom into your house, take into account your orientation, shading slope. Gives you an estimate of what size solar array you can get. Allows you to change pricing,” said Kirk.

If you generate too much energy, it flows back onto the grid and you’ll get credit for it later. So if you just need a few kilowatts to light up your living room, the tool can help you figure out the best way to do it.

One of the best ways to figure out how much you can save with solar is to look at your bill and check your average kilowatt usage per hour. From there, compare rates from contractors.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.