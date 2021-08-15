Advertisement

One person seriosuly hurt in hit and run crash near I-480

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a hit and run crash near I-480 North that seriously injured a person Sunday morning.

Officers say the person was taken to Nebraska Medicine with serious head injuries by Omaha Fire medics. They believed the suspect’s car is a grey or Lunar Rock color 2019-2022 Toyota RAV4.

According to the release, “it’s possible that the vehicle will have damage to the front end.”

Police went to the off-ramp of I-480 North and Harney for a hit and run at 1 a.m. and in the investigation, they discovered a small SUV was getting off I-480 East and hit a person who was crossing 28th Street. They say the SUV went east on Harney.

Crash with a pedestrian near 28th and Howard on August 15, 2021.
Crash with a pedestrian near 28th and Howard on August 15, 2021.(PHOTO: John Gutowski WOWT)

Digital Producer Taleisha Newbill contributed to this story.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDCS report inmate missing from Lincoln Corrections Center
NSP investigate officer-involved shooting in St. Paul
House fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation
Crews try to conserve bees at a West Omaha home
People spent hours hanging outside of Memorial Stadium tailgating, playing games, drinking and...
Garth Brooks fans flood to Memorial Stadium

Latest News

Morning Star Baptist Church celebrates its 97th anniversary with community event on August 14,...
Omaha church celebrates 97th anniversary with giving back to the community
BREAKING: One person seriously injured in collision - 5 pm
BREAKING: One person seriously injured in collision - 5 pm
In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo workers process chickens at the Lincoln Premium Poultry...
Rural population losses add to farm and ranch labor shortage
On Saturday, some of country music’s biggest fans were packed in for award-winning superstar...
ICYMI: Lincoln bustles with country fans as Garth Brooks performs at Memorial Stadium