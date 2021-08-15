One person seriosuly hurt in hit and run crash near I-480

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a hit and run crash near I-480 North that seriously injured a person Sunday morning.

Officers say the person was taken to Nebraska Medicine with serious head injuries by Omaha Fire medics. They believed the suspect’s car is a grey or Lunar Rock color 2019-2022 Toyota RAV4.

According to the release, “it’s possible that the vehicle will have damage to the front end.”

Police went to the off-ramp of I-480 North and Harney for a hit and run at 1 a.m. and in the investigation, they discovered a small SUV was getting off I-480 East and hit a person who was crossing 28th Street. They say the SUV went east on Harney.

Crash with a pedestrian near 28th and Howard on August 15, 2021. (PHOTO: John Gutowski WOWT)

