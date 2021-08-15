Advertisement

Omaha church celebrates 97th anniversary with giving back to the community

Morning Star Baptist Church celebrates its 97th anniversary with community event on August 14, 2021.(PHOTO: Lauren Melendez)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A block party in North Omaha had nearly 300 families feeling appreciated and prepare for the upcoming school year.

The Morning Star Baptist Church is celebrating its 97th anniversary. To celebrate, they gave back to the community handing out 250 backpacks to kids.

Games, prizes, water slides, and face painting were also at the event.

The community celebration was aimed at supporting local families so they look good and feel good while also having access to resources to protect them in the coming months.

”We are partnering with various agencies to give away free bookbags, hair cuts, nail painting and just being a blessing in the community to send our children back to school as well as COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Terrill Maxwell.

The church worked with the Omaha Task Force private security and Douglas County Health Department to make all of it happen.

