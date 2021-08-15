NSP investigate officer-involved shooting in St. Paul

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - In a request by the Howard County Attorney, the Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting from Saturday afternoon.

A man identified as John Vogel, 80, was taken to Howard County Medical Center and succumbed to his injuries. It’s reported that no one else was hurt.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office, St. Paul Police Department, and Nebraska State Patrol all responded to a disturbance call near Sheridan and Jay Street.

According to the release, the “disturbance involved two neighbors in St. Paul and one of the parties reportedly discharged a weapon during the disturbance.”

While at the scene looking for the people involved, officers say they found Vogel holding a rifle near a garage. Officers say Vogel didn’t follow repeated commands to put down the rifle and raised it.

After giving the commands, a trooper fired two shots hitting Vogel and the police on the scene quickly went to assist, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.