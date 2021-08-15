Mallory’s Forecast Update - Heating back up for the workweek!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a very pleasant mid-August weekend, temperatures are on the rise through the middle part of the workweek.

Sunday starting off in the 50s and 60s, with showers and storms just off to the west of the WOWT viewing area. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies allowed temperatures to heat back into the 80s for the afternoon with winds from the SSE 7-15 mph. Humidity was slightly higher than what we experienced Saturday, with dew points in the 60s rather than the 50s.

Hour by hour forecast - Monday (WOWT)

Mostly clear skies look to take us into tonight, with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-60s by sunrise. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies return Monday with highs in the mid to upper-80s.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Temperatures will top out near 90° Tuesday through Thursday before storm chances return late Thursday into Friday. Overnight lows will start to rise throughout the week as well, with temperatures only dropping to near 70° Wednesday through Friday mornings.

Most of our rainfall potential will arrive late Thursday into Friday (WOWT)

Behind the late-week storm system, pleasant weather looks to fill back in for the upcoming weekend.

