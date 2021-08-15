Council Bluffs trash collection continues one hour earlier

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Council Bluffs is continuing trash collections one hour earlier after reminding residents over a week ago.

Officials say routes for trash, yard waste, and recycling will continue at 6 a.m. until further notice to improve collection time.

They remind residents again to make sure trash, yard waste, and recycling are set out for collection by 6 a.m.

