Clay’s First Alert Forecast - Another beautiful August day on tap

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday morning started with several locations in the 50s and even a few upper 40s, but we’re back to the 80s this afternoon.

Outside of a few clouds that could drift in from nearby storms to our west, we should see mostly sunny skies for a majority of the day. This will take the cool morning and turn it into another warm but pleasant afternoon. Monday will feature very similar weather. Another start in the 50s and 60s with highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday looks like our first day back to around 90 and that level of heat will stick around through Wednesday/Thursday. Long range models are advertising another cold front to move in late this week. One model is suggesting Thursday, and another says it comes through Friday. So we’ll hold a rain chance for both days until they start to agree a bit more.

Either way, I’m liking the forecast heading into this upcoming weekend right now. Mid 80s for highs and low to mid 60s for lows.

