Advertisement

What will university life in Omaha-metro look like in 2021-2022?

Creighton University turns back the clock, turns up the volume on the campus experience
By Brent Weber
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Move-in days are a campus tradition at Creighton University and after a subdued welcome for freshmen last fall, the bounce appears to be back for 2021-2022.

”People will be out and about doing more things and that’s one of the things I love about this campus, is that people are always out doing things and there are a lot of events to go to,” junior Kevin Grinstead said. “Last year they were all moved to zoom and that made it difficult to feel like a campus experience.”

Creighton didn’t have any major COVID-19 outbreaks on campus last year and held classes in person with masks and social distancing. This year, as Creighton requires students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated, the focus is off masks and on a return to a more traditional student life.

”We are very proud of our community,” said Michele Bogard, Creighton’s Associate Vice Provost for Student Engagement. “While other campuses are really questioning how the fall will go, we’re really proud that our students care for each other, and our faculty and staff care for each other.”

Students are asked to upload proof of vaccination to a computer portal and 94% of incoming students have done so thus far. The faculty and staff report a 99% vaccination rate.

”People see vaccination as a way of enjoying college, which you’re spending a lot of money for and it’s supposed to be the best years of your life,” said Grinstead, a third-year student from Overland Park, Kansas. “So people are very willing to get it.”

”This is who we are,” added Bogard, beginning her 21st year at Creighton. “We care for each other both in and out of the classroom, so we’ve always been focused on health and keeping each other safe.”

Creighton’s freshman move-in is followed by welcome week activities for students and families. The first day of classes for undergraduates is Wednesday, August 18.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A newlywed couple is left scrambling after the weekend’s historic rainfall destroyed their home.
Newlywed couple’s house condemned in wake of flash-flooding in Omaha-metro
Nebraska health care systems to require COVID-19 vaccinations
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Omaha South football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Aug. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 2nd pediatric hospitalization
A pedestrian was hit at 13th & Arbor
Omaha hit & run suspect turns herself in

Latest News

New OPPD tool helps customers save on solar - 10 pm
New OPPD tool helps customers save on solar - 10 pm
Returning to campus amid a pandemic - 10 pm
Returning to campus amid a pandemic - 10 pm
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost looks on during practice in Lincoln on Wednesday, 8/11/21.
Huskers scrimmage again at practice on Friday
Nebraska transplant recipients pleased as third vaccine dose gets approval