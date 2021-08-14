What will university life in Omaha-metro look like in 2021-2022?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Move-in days are a campus tradition at Creighton University and after a subdued welcome for freshmen last fall, the bounce appears to be back for 2021-2022.

”People will be out and about doing more things and that’s one of the things I love about this campus, is that people are always out doing things and there are a lot of events to go to,” junior Kevin Grinstead said. “Last year they were all moved to zoom and that made it difficult to feel like a campus experience.”

Creighton didn’t have any major COVID-19 outbreaks on campus last year and held classes in person with masks and social distancing. This year, as Creighton requires students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated, the focus is off masks and on a return to a more traditional student life.

”We are very proud of our community,” said Michele Bogard, Creighton’s Associate Vice Provost for Student Engagement. “While other campuses are really questioning how the fall will go, we’re really proud that our students care for each other, and our faculty and staff care for each other.”

Students are asked to upload proof of vaccination to a computer portal and 94% of incoming students have done so thus far. The faculty and staff report a 99% vaccination rate.

”People see vaccination as a way of enjoying college, which you’re spending a lot of money for and it’s supposed to be the best years of your life,” said Grinstead, a third-year student from Overland Park, Kansas. “So people are very willing to get it.”

”This is who we are,” added Bogard, beginning her 21st year at Creighton. “We care for each other both in and out of the classroom, so we’ve always been focused on health and keeping each other safe.”

Creighton’s freshman move-in is followed by welcome week activities for students and families. The first day of classes for undergraduates is Wednesday, August 18.

It’s move-in day for #CreightonClassOf2025!@CreightonAlumni how’s this for a little nostalgia? pic.twitter.com/pHaYr5BoJz — Creighton University Division of Student Life (@CreightonDSL) August 13, 2021

