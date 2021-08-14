UNLPD alerted to potential threat at East Memorial Stadium; NSP declares all clear

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - University Police were alerted to a potential threat at East Memorial Stadium Saturday morning.

UNL Alert: Suspicious Article at East Memorial Stadium (1100 T St.) Fire Department on scene. Avoid area. — University of Nebraska-Lincoln (@UNLincoln) August 14, 2021

According to UNLPD, as apart of their typical game day checks, a K9 explosives team examined Memorial Stadium for any potential threats. During an examination of the east side of the stadium, the dogs were alerted to a potential threat.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Nebraska State Patrol were called to the area for further examination. After a brief examination, NSP gave the all clear.

UNL Alert: Suspicious Article at East Memorial Stadium (1100 T St.) Fire department has resolved the incident. All clear. — University of Nebraska-Lincoln (@UNLincoln) August 14, 2021

UNLPD said that they are still waiting on the specifics of what the K9 team potentially found.

This is an ongoing story. Stay tuned to 10/11 NOW for the latest details.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.