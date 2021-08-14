Advertisement

Trailer breaks on highway, slowing traffic for two days

By Brent Weber
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A trailer hauling a 60-ton pipe on Nebraska Highway 275 was removed after creating two days of traffic slowdowns.

The Nebraska State Patrol coordinated two days of traffic slowdowns on the highway near the westbound Meigs Street exit. A trailer hauling the 120,000-pound piece of equipment described as an “oil skimmer” apparently snapped under the weight of its load.

Two cranes were brought in Wednesday to raise the skimmer onto a second trailer. The load and broken trailer were then temporarily relocated to a nearby storage lot, where it could take up to six weeks to be finally taken to its undetermined final location.

There were no injuries reported relating to the incident.

