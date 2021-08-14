Omaha neighbor helps win grant for The Viking Ship, helps restore outside of historic building

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A building once a staple in the North Omaha community is getting a second chance thanks to one woman’s determination and help from an app.

“This is the entrance to the neighborhood. It deserves to look as good,” said Nichole Schumacker.

This is The Viking Ship. The once community center has over a century’s worth of history in North Omaha.

When Nichole Schumacker moved to the neighborhood two years ago, she noticed it was in desperate need of a make-over. Then a couple of months ago...

“I was looking on the Next Door app and I had seen that H&R Block and Next Door came together for a grant. On a whim, I submitted what I thought it would take to clean up the exterior of this,” said Schumacher.

On Saturday, her goal of fixing it came true. The Viking Ship is one out of 10 projects that have been selected for the grant nationwide.

“Today it’s open, it’s bright. A lot of people have envisioned this can be a place where people can just stop and take a picture. It’s like a photo op.”

This once vibrant social spot now hosts wrestling and gymnastics practices for kids. But for many, this place holds a special place in their hearts.

That’s exactly why William and Amanda Potter are lending a hand helping to beautify it. The two had their wedding reception here in 2004.

“It was low budget, low cost, which was great for us. And it was close to home. We live in the Benson area so it was perfect for us,” said William Potter.

The Potter’s hope with all the work done someone else uses the building to create more precious memories.

“It gives a chance to have a sense of community back in an area that most people have long forgotten about and now we’ve revitalized it so people can once again share in the love for it,” said Amanda Potter.

Now, community members say they are hoping they can get grant money to help renovate the inside and restore the interior to its former glory.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.