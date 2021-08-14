Advertisement

No pediatric ICU beds available in Dallas amid COVID-19 surge

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 2:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - A top county official says there are no available pediatric intensive care beds in the Dallas area, with hospitals overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus cases.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says ICU beds for children are at capacity in the 19-county area in and around Dallas.

If a parent is seeking care for a sick or injured child, Jenkins says: “Your child will wait for another child to die. Your child will just not get on a ventilator. Your child will be care-flighted to Temple or Oklahoma City or wherever we can find them a bed, but they won’t be getting one here unless one clears.”

This week, Jenkins signed an executive order requiring masks be worn inside schools, county buildings and businesses after a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning such mandates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A newlywed couple is left scrambling after the weekend’s historic rainfall destroyed their home.
Newlywed couple’s house condemned in wake of flash-flooding in Omaha-metro
Nebraska health care systems to require COVID-19 vaccinations
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Omaha South football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
A pedestrian was hit at 13th & Arbor
Omaha hit & run suspect turns herself in
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Aug. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 2nd pediatric hospitalization

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
With hospitals overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus cases, ICU beds for children are at...
Dallas official warns no ICU beds left for children due to COVID surge
Four people suffered non life-threatening injuries after part of a Las Vegas supermarket fell...
'I see pieces of ceiling fall': Grocery store awning falls, injuring 4
As a cable company employee walked across Danny Gittemeier’s yard in O’Fallon, Missouri, a tree...
Cable repair tech hit by falling tree limb during storm