NDCS report inmate missing from Lincoln Correction Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services report an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Friday night.

They say, Marcina Norris, 23, left her job in downtown Lincoln and they found “clothes that belong to her in a parking garage nearby,” according to the release. She is described as 5′3, 136 pounds with auburn hair and blue eyes.

Norris was sentenced to five and a half to nine years on charges that include first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse out of Butler and Lancaster-Lincoln County. She’s eligible for parole on the date of August 23, 2021, and has a pending release date of November 21, 2023.

Officials advise calling the local police or Nebraska State Patrol to give any tips or information.

