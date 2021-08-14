NDCS report another inmate missing from Lincoln Corrections Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports another inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Saturday morning.

Officials say, Michael Louis, 34, “left his work assignment Friday evening and took off the electronic monitoring device,” according to the release. Louis is described as 6 feet, 176 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was sentenced to five years on charges that include a fourth offense of driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, and third-degree domestic assault out of Gage County. Louis has a pending release date of April 16, 2022, and started his sentence on November 7, 2019.

Officials advise calling the local police or Nebraska State Patrol to give any tips or information.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.