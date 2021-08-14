Man who fled to Mexico convicted of 2015 rape in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Topeka man who fled to Mexico in 2017 after being accused of rape has been convicted in the case.

A jury on Thursday found Daniel Arreola guilty of seven felony counts. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Arreola forced his way into a woman’s apartment in July 2015 and raped her at gunpoint.

He fled to Mexico in February 2017, four days before his trial was scheduled to begin. He was arrested in Mexico and returned to Kansas in August of 2019 and has remained in custody since.

Arreola’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 15.

