Advertisement

Man who fled to Mexico convicted of 2015 rape in Topeka

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Topeka man who fled to Mexico in 2017 after being accused of rape has been convicted in the case.

A jury on Thursday found Daniel Arreola guilty of seven felony counts. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Arreola forced his way into a woman’s apartment in July 2015 and raped her at gunpoint.

He fled to Mexico in February 2017, four days before his trial was scheduled to begin. He was arrested in Mexico and returned to Kansas in August of 2019 and has remained in custody since.

Arreola’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 15.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was hit at 13th & Arbor
Omaha hit & run suspect turns herself in
University of Nebraska
Nebraska Regents vote down resolution opposing critical race theory
NDCS report inmate missing from Lincoln Corrections Center
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Aug. 13 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports elderly partially vaccinated death
Missing inmate from Lincoln Community Corrections Center arrested

Latest News

House fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation
Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Mason City death
Arrest made after man found fatally beaten in North Platte
CVS now administering third vaccine dose - 7 am
CVS now administering third vaccine dose - 7 am