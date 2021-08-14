Advertisement

Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Mason City death

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - A jury found 39-year-old Benjamin Bravo Gonzalez guilty of first-degree murder in a shooting death in Mason City.

The jury deliberated about two hours Friday before convicting Gonzalez of killing 36-year-old Michael Creviston. Witnesses testified that Gonzalez shot Creviston during an argument on March 31.

Gonzelaz fled but was taken into custody several days later in Algona. Defense attorney Parker Thirnbeck did not call any witnesses or present any evidence.

He argued the state did not prove Gonzalez’s guilt and no physical evidence connected him to the shooting. Gonzalez faces mandatory life in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 25.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

