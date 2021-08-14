Mallory’s Forecast Update - Beautiful weekend of weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday started off on a clear and cool note, with morning lows ranging from the upper-40s to the lower-60s! Plentiful sunshine and low humidity will allow highs to warm into the mid-80s this afternoon with winds from the SE 5-10 mph.

Hour by hour forecast - Saturday (wowt)

If you have any outdoor plans this weekend - including the Garth Brooks concert in Lincoln - the weather looks fantastic by mid-August standards! High pressure should keep most of the clouds and rain chances west of the WOWT viewing area. This center of high pressure will also guide the smoke farther west as well.

Great weather for the Garth Brooks concert Saturday (WOWT)

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies return Sunday, with similar highs in the mid to upper-80s after morning lows near 60°.

We’ll hold a slight chance for a shower or storm Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures heating back near 90° by Wednesday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Our next best chance for widespread showers and storms looks to arrive sometime Thursday into Friday of next week as a cold front swings through the area.

