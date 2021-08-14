Advertisement

LPD arrests 44-year-old man for Aug. 6 Hit-and-Run

Tyler Kaulins
Tyler Kaulins(Lincoln Police Department)
By Jacob Elliott and 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a 44-year-old man for an Aug. 6 hit-and-run near 27th and Tamarin Ridge Road.

According to police, on Friday around midnight, officers found a 2021 dark grey SUV missing the front bumper in the parking lot at the Grata Bar, on Jamie Lane and S 27th Street. LPD said officers saw a man get in the car and drive northbound on 27th Street at a high rate of speed and weaving in the road.

LPD said the officer stopped the SUV and spoke with the driver, 44-year-old Tyler Kaulins, who showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol.

Officers said Kaulins was subjected to Standard Field Sobriety Tests and failed. LPD said Kaulins was transported to The Bridge where he tested .296. 

According to police, the SUV was examined and determined to have damage consistent with the hit and run crash on August 6th. 

Kaulins was arrested for felony leaving the scene of an injury accident and driving under the influence.

On August 6th, just before 11 p.m., first responders were dispatched to 27th Street and Tamarin Ridge Road on a hit and run injury crash.

Officers said they found a 28-year-old man who had been riding a motorcycle with serious injuries in the road. 

LPD said while traveling northbound on S 27th Street, the motorcycle hit the median. 

Police said a witness called 911 and then saw a dark colored SUV, also traveling northbound, run over the motorcyclist and motorcycle. 

LPD said officers observed that the bumper from the SUV had been left at the scene and determined that it belonged to a 2021 Jeep Cherokee. 

