Huskers scrimmage again at practice on Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska football held its 13th practice of fall camp Friday, and the team scrimmaged for the second time this fall. Head coach Scott Frost said the scrimmage didn’t feature tons of live-action tackling.

Instead, Frost said it was a lot of mock situations the team might see in games. Big Ten referees were on hand and Frost said there were too many flags on the ground, especially when second and third-string guys were on the field.

In his post practice media session, Frost spoke about how young guys are coming along and said usually they make two or three good plays and then maybe get lost on the next one. He called it the natural progression of young players.

That being said, Frost wants to see less penalties overall. He said it’s the thing they’ve talked to players the most about since the end of last season.

“This team needs to understand they’re good enough to be in every game if we don’t do things to beat ourselves,” Frost said.

