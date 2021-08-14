House fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating the cause of a Friday house fire.

No injuries have been reported and everyone was able to leave before firefighters arrived. Crews went to a home near North 25th Ave and Ellison and saw smoke on the outer part of the home and declared a fire.

The fire was under control in less than five minutes.

