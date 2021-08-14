Hastings Baseball wins Midwest Regional Championship

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WOWT) - After having already secured just the second trip to the Little League World Series for a team from Nebraska, Hastings Baseball won the Midwest Regional championship on Saturday. They beat South Dakota, another team heading to the LLWS, by a final of 6-0.

The scoring started in the first inning when Jude McCoy hit a bases-clearing double. Hastings never slowed down.

Jude Johnson had another diving catch in right field to end the fourth inning. His diving catch on Friday in the game that secured them the trip to the LLWS, made the Sports Center Top Ten.

Hastings opens play in Williamsport, PA on Thursday, August 19 at 4 p.m. CST.

