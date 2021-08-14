Garth Brooks fans flood to Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Close to 90,000 people will pack into Memorial Stadium to see award winning country artist Garth Brooks live in concert on Saturday.

People spent hours hanging outside of Memorial Stadium tailgating, playing games, drinking and listening to Garth Brooks on their speakers. For some, seeing Garth live in-concert is nothing new. For others, it’s a first.

Some fans said it’s an experience they just couldn’t miss out on.

“The energy in there is amazing for the games,” said one Garth Brooks fan. “I’m just really excited to see everybody just being all together and singing all the songs that we’ve all heard for so long. That’s super exciting to me.”

Parking is nearly impossible and the streets of Lincoln are buzzing with people. Fans said they’re simply excited to have a good time at Saturday’s concert and that it’s Memorial Stadium makes it all the better.

