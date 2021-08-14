Creighton volleyball returns to court with Blue/White match

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Creighton volleyball team returned to the court at D.J. Sokol Arena on Saturday after a shortened offseason due to playing in the spring.

The team held its Blue/White match.

Creighton will play in one more exhibition game on Friday, August 20 at home against Iowa State.

Then, the season opens a week later on August 27 in the Mizzou Invitational. The Bluejays will play matches against Kansas City, St. Louis, and Missouri.

The preseason coaches poll has the Jays winning the BIG EAST.

