Vaccination numbers increase on Nebraska football team

(Alayna Chapie/KFVS)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska spent time educating its players on COVID-19 vaccinations as the Cornhuskers started preseason practice two weeks ago. The Huskers had a medical professional speak to the team in each of the first four days of fall camp. Head coach Scott Frost is keeping the Huskers’ vaccination rate private, though he says the number has increased since players reported on July 29.

“We had some resistance to it,” Frost said. “We provided opportunities for the guys that were not vaccinated to get vaccinated. I feel really good where we are numbers-wise.”

The Big Ten has not announced a policy regarding vaccinations prior to the upcoming football season.

“Like I’ve said multiple times, its your best chance to have an uninterrupted season as a player and as a team is to have a high vaccination rate.”

Nebraska opens the 2021 season on August 28th at Illinois.

