Nebraska state corrections inmate walks away

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at Community Corrections Center - Lincoln left the facility Thursday morning but failed to returned.

Select inmates at CCC-L are allowed to be employed in the community and housed during non-working hours. The lowest custody level facility also allows inmates to leave to attend school or attend religious services with prior approval.

Melvin Grimes was convicted on multiple counts of shoplifting in Douglas County as began his sentenced March 15 this year. His tentative release date was December 10 this year. He is 54 years old, black, 6′, 240 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

