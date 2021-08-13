Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Shower very early then beautiful weather takes over

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - I’m keep an eye on a few showers on the map very early this morning that are moving southeast. They likely won’t cause many problems but you can track them here on our interactive radar. They’ll move our rather quickly and the clouds will do the same leaving us with sunshine and a beautiful afternoon ahead.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Much less humidity thanks to lower dew points will be a big reason why today and the entire weekend will be so enjoyable and comfortable. Enjoy it because the humidity is likely to increase by the middle of next week.

Dew Point Forecast
Dew Point Forecast(WOWT)

We’re expected to stay dry through the weekend and well into next week as well. So much great weather to enjoy with cool morning and warm, but not hot, afternoons!

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

