Plattsmouth man sentenced to 25 years for distributing child pornography

OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) - A Plattsmouth man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for distributing child pornography.

Juan Burnell, 34, was sentenced in federal court on Friday in Omaha.

Burnell was sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment for distributing child pornography. After completing his term of imprisonment, Burnell will begin a 15-year term of supervised release.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Burnell used his Instagram account to upload an image of child pornography on June 20, 2020. Law enforcement obtained the contents of Burnell’s Google account on Oct.13, 2020. The Google account contained five videos of child pornography.

Burnell was already a registered sex offender and had been convicted of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse in Benton County, Iowa in 2005 and third-degree sexual assault of a child in Buffalo County in 2011.

In imposing the sentence, Chief Judge Rossiter stated that Burnell was “a danger to our children.”

The case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

