Omaha Public Schools short on bus drivers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools on Thursday said it is anticipating challenges in staffing its transportation because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a result, we proactively increased our recruiting efforts to fill open positions throughout the spring and summer,” a release from the district says. “Despite these continued efforts, our district — like others nationwide — will start this school year with fewer drivers than needed to support our routes.”

As a result, OPS students will have longer ride times and delays will be more likely, according to the release.

Families were advised to keep in contact with their schools on the matter, and to refer any questions to the transportation call center at 531-299-0140.

The district is also planning to give an update on the shortage during a 10 a.m. Friday news conference.

