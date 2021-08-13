Omaha Police give reminders of fireworks and gun amnesty day this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a quest to help get unwanted guns off the streets, the Omaha Police Department reminds everyone they’re having fireworks and gun amnesty day on Saturday, Aug. 14.

With no questions asked, they say people can drop off fireworks, ammunition, and guns at Seymour Smith Park and Omaha Fire Station 43 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Reminder of tomorrow’s Gun-Fireworks Amnesty events. 2 locations Seymour Smith & 103rd & Fort St OFD Station 43 9am-1pm. Help us get unwanted guns off the streets so they don’t end up in the wrong hands. Thank you! #OPD #NoQuestionsAsked via @OPDDCKanger pic.twitter.com/hjTlX030nu — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) August 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.