Omaha Police give reminders of fireworks and gun amnesty day this weekend
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a quest to help get unwanted guns off the streets, the Omaha Police Department reminds everyone they’re having fireworks and gun amnesty day on Saturday, Aug. 14.
With no questions asked, they say people can drop off fireworks, ammunition, and guns at Seymour Smith Park and Omaha Fire Station 43 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
