In Omaha overnight: Three shooting victims show up at two hospitals

Police believe they are connected
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say three shooting victims showed up at two hospitals Friday morning. Police believe the situations are all connected.

The first victim, a 33-year-old man, showed at at Nebraska Medical Center at 1:51 a.m. with a wound that did not appear to be life threatening.

About the same time, two victims showed at up CHI Creighton. A 24-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were transferred to other hospitals. The woman’s wounds were described as serious but not life threatening. The man was expected to survive as well.

Police were investigating to determine where the shootings happened and the circumstances. Tips should be directed to Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at the Crime Stoppers Website, or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

