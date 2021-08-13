Omaha hit & run suspect turns herself in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say a 17-year-old girl turned herself in after they alerted the public to a hit and run incident Thursday.

The girl allegedly struck a 35-year-old woman about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at 13th and Arbor and kept driving.

The victim’s injuries were described as serious but not life threatening.

The girl was cited or leaving the scene of an accident and negligent driving.

