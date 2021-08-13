Omaha Fire extinguishes house fire; no injuries reported

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters responded to an electrical fire Friday morning at a home in a neighborhood east of Interstate 480.

According to the Omaha Fire Department report, the fire near 28th and Hickory streets was extinguished quickly.

All residents and pets had evacuated the home before firefighters arrived just before 9 a.m., and no injuries were reported, the report states.

The fire was determined to be accidental. OFD estimated the fire caused about $3,500 in damages to the residence.

